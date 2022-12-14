One of the most popular anime series on crunchyroll it is Chainsaw Man. This animation has one of the most faithful and loyal audiences that we can even bet that they keep up with the manga.

The point is that you can still go further in terms of promotion and what Crunchyroll is offering is certainly interesting. A Twitter user shared some photos of the Guadalajara trains in which it is possible to appreciate how Chainsaw Man is promoted.

It is worth mentioning that this appears a few weeks after this anime reaches its end (hopefully if we have a second batch of episodes) and an important event in the shallows of the Mexican Republic.

On the other hand, this is a good opportunity to show that you have a lot of faith in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original series, especially since it is noticeable that it is a profitable product and that it is on everyone’s lips. We even bet that you can still reach more people.

Likewise, in Japan it is very common to see trains decorated with anime series and now it is curious that the same applies in Mexico.

Source: Mappa Studio

What time does Chainsaw Man leave?

Many have the question of what time Chainsaw Man comes out on Crunchyroll. The hours are as follows:

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Mexico 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Argentina: 1:00 p.m.

We also remind you that this anime happens every Tuesday and, at the aforementioned times, the streaming service is usually saturated because everyone wants to see the latest episode as soon as possible.

What did you think of the chainsaw train? Do you feel like going up?