At the end of last year it was revealed that the anime of chainsaw manwhich is in charge of MAPPA, will be available at some point in 2022. Although at the moment there is no official information regarding the exact date, It has recently been pointed out that this long-awaited adaptation would be available in the fall of this year.

According to Sugoi LITE (OECUF), an account dedicated to sharing information and leaks related to anime, the long-awaited adaptation of chainsaw man it would arrive in the fall of 2022, surely in Octobermonth in which the new releases of this period begin to be released.

Along with this, the second part of the manga of chainsaw man It will arrive in the summer of this year, so the official date for the premiere of the anime would be announced during this season. The interesting thing is that during the fall, the sixth season of My Hero Academiaanother extremely popular production, will also compete for public attention.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that the spring season is already underway, it is more than obvious that, if all goes well, the premiere date of the anime will be revealed in the summer. chainsaw manAnd it would be in the fall. The only thing that could change this is an unexpected delay.

Via: comic book