The main Fast food chains in California could be forced to increase its prices for the second time this yeargiven the possibility of a new salary increase for its workers.

Chipotle, which has already raised its prices by 6 to 7 percent After the April salary increase, could face another round of adjustmentsas detailed Business Insider. Brian Niccol, the company’s CEO, said the earlier increase resulted in a 20 percent increase in income for his restaurant staff.

For its part, McDonald’s, which previously opposed the wage increase law, has already seen a drop in sales in California.. Chris Kempczinski, CEO of the chain, told CNBC that sales fell more in this state than in other parts of the United States after the price increases implemented to cover the increase in wages.

These reactions come in response to the recent increase in the minimum wage for fast food workers, which went from US$16 to US$20 per hour on April 1. Now, the California Fast Food Workers Union (CAFFWU) is requesting a further increase to $20.70 per hour, which would take effect on January 1, 2025..

The proposal was presented during the first meeting of the newly formed Fast Food Council, according to KTLA News. The union argues that this adjustment is necessary to “keep pace with the rising cost of living.”

McDonald's reported a drop in sales in California.

Measures by US restaurant chains

While some chains opted to raise prices, others took more drastic measures, There were reports of layoffs and restaurant closuresciting new wage regulations as the main cause, it reported KTLA.

The impact on employment in the sector shows a mixed picture. According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 5,000 new jobs were added in the sector between April and June. However, Seasonally adjusted figures indicate a decrease of 3,000 jobs.

The CAFFWU is not just seeking wage increases; She is also calling for more stable schedules and investigations into alleged labor abuses.The Fast Food Council will meet again in September, where discussions are expected to continue regarding these lawsuits and their implications for the industry.