At least 2,530 people have died and 9,240 have been injured as a result of the chain of earthquakes that occurred on Saturday in the Afghan province of Herat, in the northwest of the country, as confirmed this Sunday by a spokesperson for the Taliban authorities, in which has become one of the worst catastrophes of this nature in the Central Asian country in the last two decades.

The chain, of at least four earthquakes with a preliminary magnitude between 5.5 and 6.3, was recorded in the province in a radius of approximately 50 kilometers and was felt especially in the municipality of Zendejan, a population of about 10,000 inhabitants. in the valley of the Hari Rud river.

All of the earthquakes shook the region within the space of just one hour, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The two most notable earthquakes, both of magnitude 6.3, occurred about 33 kilometers northeast of this town, with a hypocenter located at a depth of 14 and 10 kilometers respectively. A third earthquake must be added from 5.5 to 29 kilometers from the town.

The fourth and last earthquake, of magnitude 5.9, was recorded 35 kilometers from Herat city, with a hypocenter at 7.7 kilometers.

Completely destroyed homes



The balance has been announced by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Disaster Management, Janan Faiq, who has confirmed that the greatest damage has been observed in thirteen towns in Zendejan, where more than 1,300 homes have been completely destroyed. know in a press conference collected by Tolo News.

It must be said, however, that the Taliban leadership in Kabul has at the same time offered significantly lower figures, particularly in terms of injuries.

In this sense, the spokesman for the Taliban politburo, Mohamed Naim, has confirmed more than 2,000 deaths (2,053, to be exact), but the number of injured is ten times lower, 1,240, although they have acknowledged that the final figure may be much higher, due to the enormous rate of destruction recorded.

Late this Saturday, the Taliban’s main spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, announced the launch of a large emergency deployment of rescue troops to alleviate the effects of the chain of earthquakes.