The CGT union continues with the Iryo strike at Christmas after rejecting the company’s proposal

The Federal Railway Sector of the General Confederation of Labor (SFF-CGT) has decided to continue with the strike in Iryo during December 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and January 1, after rejecting the last proposal of the company.

First year of the fight between Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo: almost 190 million losses and incidents skyrocketed

Specifically, more than 95% of the participants in the union have rejected the 12 euros per diem for the group of attendees and the payment of a nighttime bonus of 2.7 euros, compared to 14.5 and 8 euros, respectively. , requested by the union.

In any case, the company’s management has called CGT to a new meeting this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., within the framework of the negotiating commission to continue delving into an agreement.

Meanwhile, CGT has called for staff mobilizations prior to the start of the strike for this Thursday, December 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and asks the Ministry of Transport not to decree minimum services, understanding that there are two other companies (Renfe and Ouigo) that will already offer travel alternatives for those affected.

For his part, Iryo has called the strike “unfortunate and disproportionate,” understanding that his demands are still on the negotiating table, which is why he asks for “responsibility” from the union, while regretting the uncertainty that this call may cause. cause to their clients.

The National Court condemns Iryo, CCOO, UGT and Semaf to compensate CGT for anti-union conduct



In any case, it states that it maintains its “firm commitment” to improving the working conditions of its employees and the quality of service, remembering that this call excludes the group of machinists, with whom the operator has already signed a fringe agreement.