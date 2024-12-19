The CGT union calls off the Iryo Christmas strike

The Federal Railway Sector of the General Confederation of Labor (SFF-CGT) has called off the strike scheduled for December 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, although ensuring that it only “postpones the unrest”.

The union’s decision comes after other unions such as CCOO, Alferro and Semaf have accepted the company’s latest proposal regarding allowances and night shift bonuses.

Specifically, the pre-agreement with signatory unions establishes per diems of 12 euros for attendees and the payment of a nighttime bonus of 2.7 euros, compared to CGT’s claim of having economic compensations of 14.5 and 8 euros. , respectively.

This same Thursday, in an event from Madrid, the CEO and general director of Iryo, Simone Gorini, called the strike “nonsense” and assured that the company will maintain its services to prevent it from having “any impact” on customers.

Given the cancellation, the railway operator owned by Trenitalia, Air Nostrum and Globalvia has issued a statement in which it expresses its consideration to the union representatives.

“Together, we will continue to work to foster a work environment based on mutual respect and collaboration. In this way, we strengthen our working relationship and move towards our common objectives,” he added.