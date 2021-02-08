The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) supported Sergio Massa’s project to set a new income tax floor so that fewer workers pay the tribute.

“Not only does it benefit workers throughout the country, but it also helps to boost the internal market because the main beneficiaries, workers and retirees, allocate most of their income to consumption,” highlights the statement from the labor union.

With the signature of the general secretaries Jorge Sola, Carlos Acuña and Héctor Daer, the central reaffirms that this project “is on the right path to end tax inequality” and addresses “the recovery of income.”

On Friday at the last minute a bill had entered the Chamber of Deputies that establishes that workers in a dependency relationship, both in the public and private sectors, will not pay the Income tax if they earn less than $ 150,000 per month gross, before the retirement and health discounts and without considering the Christmas bonus. This new “floor” would be updated annually.

The CGT statement.

Nor will they pay Profits retirees and pensioners who earn up to eight minimum salaries, which today are $ 152,280, a value that is adjusted every three months for mobility.

If approved, “due to the application of this new ‘floor’, 1,267,000 workers, retirees and retired workers would stop paying the tax,” the project quantifies. And in a complementary way, 102,741 people with gross salaries between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 will pay less than at present to avoid sudden “jumps” in the tax scale.

Although the CGT celebrated the project of the Frente de Todos, it does not rule out asking for the payment of the Christmas bonus to be waived. In fact, the cegetista leadership repeatedly claimed this possibility to benefit workers in times of crisis.