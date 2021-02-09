Due to the pandemic, the Government is preparing to once again extend the mandates of the conductions of all the unions and of the CGT itself. It will be for a few months, but in the workers’ central they already plan to elect their authorities in September. The decision not to extend the cegetista congress beyond that month is due to a political calculation: they want the new leadership to be elected before the national legislative elections, scheduled, for now, for October.

What was resolved in the cegetista hard core is Ward off the general vote of the internal cegetista. For this reason, they allege that the congress to elect the authorities of the union center must be held before the midterm vote. “If the Government wins the elections, it will want us to finger the CGT authorities”, reasons a union leader.

“Ours has to be linked to our times, not those of the Frente de Todos,” agrees another cegetista chief. And he adds: “We are not part of the cream of Everyone’s Front, we are not at your small table, so We could not let their decisions determine us “.

Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yáñez with Hugo Moyano, his wife and their youngest son, in Olivos.

Resolution 1199 of last September of the Ministry of Labor extended until next Sunday 28 the “suspension of the electoral processes, the Assemblies and Congresses, both Ordinary and Extraordinary, as well as any institutional act that implies the mobilization, transfer and / or the agglomeration of people, of all trade union associations registered in the registry of this Enforcement Authority ”.

The resolution reaches all the unions and the CGT. In Work they confirmed Clarion that, in the coming days, the mandates will be extended through a new resolution, but they did not clarify for how long. In the CGT they say that it will be for 60 or 90 days.

Although it is still early, the talks between the different union tribes have already started. With some delay (he usually did it in January), Luis Barrionuevo plans to hold his traditional barbecue with trade unionists in Mar del Plata on Saturday the 20th month. The volume of the call will be a way to position itself in the face of the internal cegetista. “It’s going to be a big photo “, they announce in the barrionuevismo.

The CGT registers have also begun to be purified so that the future congress can only be attended by union delegates with up-to-date fees. One of those who is with that task is Gaston Frutosby Bakers.

The consensus between the different sectors is that today there is no margin to return to the format of a single boss, as they were Jose Ignacio Rucci, Saul Ubaldini, or closer in time, Hugo Moyano, who succeeded but with the “finger” of Néstor Kirchner.

“A single boss is impossible. No one synthesizes all sectors of the union movement“, says a member of the smallest table of the Peronist labor union.

Thus, in order to contain all the wings, the leadership will have to continue to be collegiate, as agreed in different unions of weight and union spaces.

What’s more: the scenario that looms is that the current leadership of two members -Carlos Acuña and Héctor Daer- is expanded to four co-secretaries general.

The reason? Facilitate the return to the CGT of important actors who today have their feet outside the central: the Moyano, the bank Sergio Palazzo and the railway Sergio Sasia, which articulates a space that gathers between 30 and 40 unions and shows a vocation to achieve the cegetista leadership.

The small Cegetista table is occupied by Gerardo Martínez (UOCRA), Andrés Rodríguez (UPCN), Jose Luis Lingeri (Obras Sanitarias), Armando Cavalieri (Commerce), Antonio Caló (UOM) and the two current co-secretaries, Héctor Daer and Carlos Acuna, that is in representation of the barrionuevismo.

At that table they say that Daer has already announced that he wants to continue as secretary general. The Acuña is still unknown. It is known that Luis Barrionuevo maintains regular conversations with the railway station Sasia, who this week is scheduled to meet Hugo Moyano and, possibly, the one who comes with Alberto Fernández.

With a collegiate leadership of four, there would still be two free spots. In the event that La Bancaria returns to the CGT, one of those seats would be for Sergio Palazzo.

Alberto Fernández with the cegetistas Carlos Acuña and Héctor Daer.

The other seat would be reserved for moyanismo, as long as the trucker boss agrees to return to the union. Pablo Moyano, eldest son of the union leader, is also listed in the race, although his temperament is objected to by several unions.

There the chances of the quill grow Omar plaini representing what was known as Moyanism and today it appears as very detached.