“The General Confederation of Labor of the Argentine Republic (CGT) repudiates the irresponsible statements of a comrade who long ago he lost his way“, The CGT said in a statement after the statements of the former Minister of Transport, Florencio Randazzo, who affirmed that” the union leadership and social organizations are part of the problem in Argentina. “

The statements of the former government official of Cristina Kirchner were in the framework of a call by Zoom with young leaders of the province of Córdoba in which the slogan to be discussed was “how to get out of the stalemate.”

From the CGT they qualified Randazzo’s words as “Intolerable irresponsibility” for “trying to further weaken trade union and social organizations” in a context in which “they are deepening in our country and throughout the continent, social injustice is expressed in the most violent way and poverty reaches historic levels.”

“The challenge of putting Argentina on its feet is for leaders committed to the most needy and not for virtual conference freethinkers”, They fired from the union leadership referring to the framework in which Randazzo issued his criticisms of the sector.

The harsh response of the CGT to the former Minister of Transport, Florencio Randazzo.

On the other hand, the statement pointed out that “the reconstruction of the social fabric is done with stronger union and social organizations to defend the interests of employed and unemployed workers.”

They then attributed the responsibility in the construction of the “middle class with ascending social mobility that was an example in America, endowing all workers with real rights.”

“We have stoically endured the attacks of the dictatorship and the attacks of neoliberalism, we deployed our solidarity networks throughout the pandemic to guarantee workers at the worst moment; social, health and labor care ”, they maintained from the CGT.

And they pointed out: “The labor reforms that Randazzo proclaims only contribute to the strength of the most radical sectors of liberal thought. To advocate for fewer rights for workers is to never have understood Peronism ”.

The anger of the CGT points to Randazzo’s complaint about the frustrated efforts to promote a labor reform and because the funds allocated to social assistance did not prevent more than 42% of Argentines from being in a situation of poverty, a problem that also hits 57% of minors.

“How can it be that Argentina cannot discuss a new, modern labor law?” The former official questioned in the zoom with Schiaretti officials. And he even proposed a roadmap to overcome the resistance of the unions: “Well, whoever already has a job, we consider that they have acquired rights, let’s not discuss this, but let’s discuss from here onwards, for the other 51 who are outside.”

“The best way to give them dignity is for us to get a job. However, this discussion seems prohibited in Argentina,” he added.

In this sense, he called for “generating incentives so that the employer can regularize those who work in the informal sector and that formalizing a worker is not a problem.”

After criticism from the Central Obrera trade unionists, a source close to Randazzo told Clarín that Randazzo ratified what he said. “The union leadership, for the most part, is part of the problem,” he reiterated upon learning of the criticism from the CGT.

“Florencio said that the acquired rights of those who have work today must be guaranteed. He did not propose to remove rights or make anything more flexible in that sense,” they added. “He said that you have to give incentives to create new jobs and do a modern labor reform in that sense.”

Randazzo, who initiated contacts with Lavagna, sectors of anti-K Peronism and now set foot in Córdoba at the invitation of a former deputy and current Schiaretti official, flirts with a new candidacy, this time for national deputy.

And his criticisms, which have already generated an official reaction, in this case from the CGT, point to the labor market. “He is convinced that the great challenge for Argentina is to create jobs instead of multiplying welfare with plans,” is one of his campaign proposals, they explained to those around him.