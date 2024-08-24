Ciudad Juarez.- The success of the road safety of the cultural festival “Juárez Juangabrielísimo 2024” will depend, in part, on citizen participation, which is why the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) invited border residents to enjoy the event and socialize with family and friends responsibly.

To protect pedestrians and motorists, the corporation will deploy a special security operation outside the Juan Gabriel Museum with 118 officers in 24 vehicles and seven motorcycles, reported Arlín Vargas, spokesperson for the CGVS.

The agenda for this highly anticipated event to be held this weekend includes the traditional street parade “Yo te Recuerdo” (I remember you), which will begin on Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the SEMJASE facilities and end outside the Juan Gabriel Museum.

“For this particular event, 40 traffic police officers in 12 units and six motorcycles will participate. The personnel will monitor the flow of vehicles on Avenida 16 de Septiembre and will accompany the caravan that will travel on Avenida Lerdo from north to south, to join Avenida 16 de Septiembre and travel from west to east, in order to position itself in front of the recently inaugurated museum,” said the spokesperson.

On Sunday, August 25, the five-kilometer family sports race called “Juan Gabriel is Juárez” will take place, with the start and finish line at the Juan Gabriel Museum at 7:00 in the morning.

This activity will have the participation of 60 agents, 12 units and a motorcycle, who will guard at fixed points the circuit that will start outside the Juan Gabriel Museum heading to Lerdo Street, then Ignacio de la Peña to Uruguay Street, where they will take 16 de Septiembre Avenue again to reach Gregorio M. Solís, then Vicente Guerrero, Ignacio Ramírez and again 16 de Septiembre to the finish line.

That same day, the fan exhibition “Admirador de mis admiredores” will be held in the museum gardens from 12:00 to 18:00 hours and the show of impersonators and performers “Arriba el Divo de Juárez” starting at 19:00 hours, for which it is planned to deploy an operation of 6 and 12 traffic police officers, respectively.

“Citizens are reminded that 16 de Septiembre Avenue, in the section between República del Salvador and Honduras streets, will be a pedestrian area from August 23 to Sunday, September 1, during event hours, for the enjoyment of those attending the cultural festival. Therefore, detours in that area will be limited to the west on Ignacio Villarreal Street and to the east on Ignacio de la Peña Street.

The corporation is working “Towards a better road culture” in order to reduce incidents, create awareness and responsibility when traveling on the various roads in our city, said Vargas.