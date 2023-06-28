The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has tightened this Wednesday the rope with the Ministry of Justice on account of the reinforcement measures requested by the governing body of judges and rejected, for economic reasons, by the department directed by Pilar Llop . The permanent commission of the Council has agreed to request again the 49 measures denied, out of a total of 146 requested, “given the urgency and necessity” of these measures. The reinforcements rejected by the Government were destined for courts, provincial courts and higher courts in different parts of Spain and which, according to the CGPJ, are close to collapse. Its adoption, says the CGPJ, had a favorable report from the Inspection Service.

In the agreement adopted this Wednesday, the Council recalls that the Organic Law of the Judiciary establishes in its article 216 bis.5 that “the approval by the General Council of the Judiciary of any support measure will require the prior approval of the Ministry of Justice who may only object for reasons of budgetary availability, all within the framework established by the Protocol that both will sign each year for the purpose of planning measures of this type that may be adopted”. The Permanent Commission has also agreed to request the Ministry of Justice to justify the reasons that have led it to financially authorize some reinforcing measures and deny others, as well as to report on the budget items it has to meet the reinforcing measures until the end of this year.

The Council maintains that the approval of the denied reinforcement measures is an “objective necessity”, which is why the permanent commission (the main decision-making body outside the Plenary) has asked the ministry to reconsider its decision, “in order to guarantee an adequate and effective exercise of the jurisdictional function in the judicial bodies concerned”. These measures, according to the governing body of the judges, are necessary to “avoid serious damage” in the public service of Justice.

Among the measures denied by Justice are the reinforcements requested for the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court and the Social Chamber of the TSJ of the Canary Islands and Castilla-La Mancha. The plans designed for the provincial courts of Granada, Málaga, Salamanca, Albacete, A Coruña, Valencia, Guadalajara, Álava, Gipuzkoa and Barcelona have not been approved, in addition to some twenty reinforcements in courts in as many municipalities.