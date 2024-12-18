The text applauds the fact that a one-year deadline is given for the modification of the Tax Statute, although it regrets that it does not go parallel to the law



12/18/2024



Updated at 1:22 p.m.





The Plenary Session of the General Council of the Judiciary approved this Wednesday the report on the preliminary draft of the Organic Law of Criminal Procedure, the reform that aims to leave criminal investigation in the hands of prosecutors instead of in investigating judges. The vowels…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only