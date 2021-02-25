The Plenary of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has agreed this Thursday by assent, at the request of the eight members who had requested to include them, to remove from the agenda the points related to the appointment of eight vacancies in the judicial leadership, among all three in the Supreme.

This maneuver could be interpreted as a withdrawal to one side of the governing body of the judges pending the parliamentary agreement that allows the renewal of their members, in office since December 2018, although the vote of confidence comes with an expiration date. Thus, it has been agreed to move the debate on these points to next week, for which purpose an extraordinary plenary session has been called for next Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 am.

The appointments were included by President Carlos Lesmes at the request of eight of the members after he decided not to include the appointment of vacancies last Monday, given the news that augured an imminent parliamentary agreement to renew the members who finally did not join. has produced.

For some members, this is the last opportunity to make appointments before next March 11, the controversial reform of the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ, promoted by PSOE and United We Can, which limits this capacity) to the Councils that are in place, such as the current one.

The eight members who made the proposal belong to both the progressive and the conservative bloc. They are José María Macías, Vicente Guilarte, José Antonio Ballestero, María Ángeles Carmona, Gerardo Martínez-Tristán, Roser Bach, Enrique Lucas and María Victoria Cinto and make up the group of those who have been supporting the designations in recent months, all of them approved with broad consensus.

All the appointments of judicial positions that have been approved during the time that the CGPJ has been in office have been made with the vote in favor of the majority of the members, something that could not occur in tomorrow’s meeting according to the sources consulted.

The positions in question are the following: two new magistrates of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court – vacancies due to the retirement of their two holders – and another in the Social Chamber of the high court. They also intended to appoint the president of the higher courts of Justice of the Canary Islands and the Basque Country and of the provincial courts of Almería and Salamanca, as well as a magistrate in the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country.