The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has opened an information procedure to Judge Eloy Velasco, current candidate for the presidency of the National Court, for his criticism of the MEP and former Minister of Equality Irene Montero for the ‘law of only yes means yes ‘.

The promoter of the CGPJ Disciplinary ActionRicardo Conde, has initiated these proceedings as a prior step to deciding whether or not to open disciplinary proceedings, as reported by ‘La Ser’ and sources from the governing body of the judges have confirmed to Europa Press.

The sources consulted specify that it was last week, once Conde took office, when the information procedure was opened, a “usual” procedure which is carried out every time a complaint is received – “this year there are about 600” – to determine if there is a disciplinary matter and whether or not a file should be opened.

The promoter has acted after receiving a complaint from an individual following the statements that Judge Velasco made about Podemos in a conference on November 13, which were later collected in a video published by ‘El País’.









«Suddenly they thought they were showing us the world. They tried to explain to us what consent is… To a jurist, who has known what consent is since Roman Law. And the express, and the tacit consent, and the consequent acts. And a thousand more things that you will never learn Irene Montero from her Mercadona ATM“, nor will he be able to teach the rest of us,” said Velasco.

Montero responded to the judge of the National Court on social networks after his intervention at said conference was published. «From cashier to Judge Velasco“Comply with the law and start studying,” he said through a message on ‘X’ to add that this specific training for magistrates is mandated by law and stated by the UN. »Stereotypes can cause judges to misinterpret laws or apply them defectively«, he added.