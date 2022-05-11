The year 2023 is not outlined as the one of the impulse of the Murcian justice either. The General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has already drawn up the list of bodies that it considers “essential” for the next financial year and the Region only has two new courts. Specifically, as sources from the agency explained, for the Region the opening in 2023 of a new civil court is a priority and this must be a new court of First Instance in Murcia or Cartagena.

The CGPJ also demands a position as a magistrate for the Third Section of the Provincial Court or a new Court of Violence against Women in Murcia to take on the issues of ill-treatment of the judicial district of Molina de Segura.

The plans of the Judiciary for the Region are quite far from the request that the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia put on the table at the end of March. This demanded the opening of a Court of First Instance in Cartagena, a Court of First Instance and Instruction in Lorca and two Courts of First Instance in Murcia. He also demanded that another one on Violence against Women be created in the capital.

This organization believes that a civil court is necessary for Murcia or Cartagena and a body for Violence against Women in the capital



When setting its priorities, the Murcian justice system took into account, as explained in its report, the advisability that the entry of cases in the bodies does not exceed by more than 120% the workload modules that it set in its day the Judiciary. The courts of First Instance of Murcia, based on the data of the last three years, already exceed that limit by 166%, while those of Cartagena do so by 148% and those of Lorca, by 145%.

In recent weeks, the Permanent Commission of the Council received the necessary reports from all the higher courts and the National High Court. These called for the creation of up to 176 new courts throughout Spain. The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, had already made clear, however, her intention to create a maximum of 70 new units next year, so the Judiciary reduced its list of priorities to that number. Murcian justice, which has been battling for years with one of the highest litigation rates in the country and one of the lowest ratios of judges per inhabitant, has these two new bodies.