The messages published on social networks by magistrates and judges are beginning to be a headache for the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). Not when the judge gives an opinion on legal or labor issues or gives hints of his personal life, which in most cases does not cause a problem, but when he starts to assess, sometimes incorporating outbursts, political issues, the work of other colleagues or current affairs that can make you lose your appearance of impartiality. To try to put a stop to the most serious cases, the CGPJ has requested that the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ)of 1985, in order to penalize behaviors that the law does not contemplate because they did not exist when it was approved.

The claim arose as a result of the case of Manuel Piñar, magistrate of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada, the judge who in July 2018 sentenced Rivas to five years in prison and six years of loss of parental authority for two crimes of kidnapping. of minors, a sentence that was later lowered by the Supreme Court and pardoned by the Government. The disciplinary authority of the CGPJ opened a file on Piñar in March for very serious (inexcusable ignorance in the fulfillment of judicial duties) or serious misconduct (lack of consideration for citizens) for various publications made on his Facebook account. But the Council has closed the investigation without sanctioning the judge after verifying that none of the articles of the law that regulate the punishment of judges fit with the acts committed by Piñar.

The investigation started from the complaint presented by Rivas’ lawyer, who provided evidence of numerous messages published by Piñar (who deleted those texts when the CGPJ began to investigate him), in which he charged against the Government, especially for equality policies, which he described as “slop” and “feminazi communism.” He especially charged leaders of the PSOE and Podemos (“the left is turning into a drug cartel,” he said) and even against the Supreme Court, on which, after the sentence of the case of the ERE, wrote: “This demonstrates to what extent we have a piece of justice and the main one is the Supreme Court.” In Aránguez’s complaint, the lawyer explained that all these publications “far exceed the limits of freedom of expression, especially considering that they are issued by an applicator of the Law,” according to Europa Press.

The resolution of the CGPJ after archiving the investigation suggests that the judge’s messages are reprehensible, but that, with the law in hand, it is currently not possible to act against him. “The publication by a member of the Judicial Service, in a social network, of certain opinions -with total independence of the one that, in turn, each of us deserves-, when in such medium there is no express invocation of his professional status or when it is feasible to understand that his intervention is done in a private capacity as a mere citizen lacks typicality to date, ”says the promoter of the disciplinary authority. In this same sense, the Permanent Commission -the highest decision-making body after the plenary session- has agreed to take cognizance of the file of the file “noting the convenience that the legislator should assess the need to proceed with a review and update of the types disciplinary measures contemplated in the Organic Law of the Judiciary”.

It is not the first time that the CGPJ archives disciplinary investigations for opinions expressed in networks. In May 2022, he ruled out sanctioning a Barcelona judge who had requested on Twitter, under a pseudonym, “knock down” any appeal that may be presented from the Generalitat, and asserted that to act in this way “would not be prevaricating, but rather reciprocity”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe