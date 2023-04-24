Monday, April 24, 2023, 03:02 p.m.



| Updated 3:09 p.m.

The Plenary of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has appointed the magistrate from Cartagena Raúl Sánchez Conesa, head of the Investigating Court 4 of Cartagena, counselor of the General Council of the General Judicial Mutual Society (Mugeju). It is the Managing Entity of the Special Social Security Regime for the personnel of the Administration of Justice.

Sánchez enters national representation and aspires to the presidency. This magistrate stood out in 2020 for the use of telematic means to resolve matters, in accordance with the protocol of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) and the Judiciary in the face of confinement and the covid pandemic. In addition, he has sounded like a possible consensus member in the face of the renewal of the CGPJ.