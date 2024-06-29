Both Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, and Vox, a partner of the PP in five autonomous governments, made known to the leader of the popular parties, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, their opposition to any agreement with the Government, including that of renewing, as The Constitution requires the General Council of the Judiciary every five years. Once the pact that puts an end to 2,030 days of blockade in the governing body of the judges was signed last Tuesday in Brussels, and after intense work diplomaticor between Génova (national headquarters of the PP) and Sol (the headquarters of the Madrid president), Santiago Abascal’s party increases the pressure on its partner. It threatens to break the two-party agreements if the PP supports the reform of the immigration law and Ayuso has warned, in the same terms as Vox (“call effect”) of the consequences of the distribution of minors. Feijóo was forceful this Friday: he ignored Abascal’s warning and assured that the communities where they govern, in coalition or alone, will be “solidary” and will fulfill their “obligation.” But tension on the right has increased with the agreement to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The popular ones, who still have not resolved their relationship with the discourse of the extreme right, have taken different positions depending on the issue: in favor, in general terms, of helping the Canary Islands – where they govern with the Canary Coalition – with the distribution of immigrants, think what Vox thinks, but with many more doubts about placing the LGTBi flag on the facades depending on whether the extreme right is present in the regional and municipal governments – in Valencia it was not hung in the City Hall, although it was allowed to be displayed in the plenary session ; In Toledo and Calviá, for example, it didn’t hang either – or if they don’t need Vox – in Málaga, Cádiz or Albacete they deployed it without problems.

The central and Canary governments agreed on a system, which will have to be incorporated – and voted on – in a reform of the immigration law, to introduce a provision under which, when an autonomous community exceeds its capacity to receive minors by 150%, a mandatory distribution mechanism is activated among the other regions based on a series of parameters such as income, unemployment or the number of minors already received. The Canary Islands president, Fernando Clavijo, informed all the parliamentary groups in Congress this week of the “critical situation” that the archipelago is experiencing, with nearly 6,000 unaccompanied migrant minors, double the number under guardianship a year ago and when it is estimated that 2024 will exceed the historical record of migrants received in a single year. The Canarian authorities recall that in October 2023, the distribution of 339 minors was agreed at the Sectoral Conference on Children and Youth, of which only 16 have been referred to date. The next meeting between the communities will be on July 18.

After Junts, Pedro Sánchez’s investiture partner, refused to participate in the distribution, Feijóo admitted that the archipelago is “in an exceptional situation” and assured that the communities they preside over will make available “all the installed capacity in minor centers to accommodate any need and any contingent,” although he demanded more resources from the central government to be able to serve them “with dignity” since, he warned, the community centers are also “full.” During the Catalan electoral campaign, however, the leader of the PP assumed one of the Vox banners, linking the non-regularized foreign population with crime: “I ask those who do not admit that illegal immigration occupies our homes to vote.”

The Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, who governs with Vox, stated that in his community the occupancy of the centres for minors is “160%” and accused the central Executive of “deriving” all the migratory pressure “to the PP communities”. Ayuso also assured that they do not receive money from the Government to care for these minors. However, at the sectoral conference on childhood and adolescence in October last year, the Ministry of Social Rights approved 20 million euros for this concept for the different regions. The amount assigned to Madrid to accommodate thirty minors was more than 1.5 million euros.

Nobody in the PP gives credibility to Vox’s threat to break the two-party agreements. They conduct surveys, especially in Castilla y León, which indicate that if Abascal’s party does not bluff and abandons the executives they share, they, the popular ones, start with an advantage, and remember that this is not the first time that the extreme party Right launches an “order” of these characteristics. “It doesn’t worry me at all,” declared the PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, on SER. “I dont believe it. They seem quite comfortable in governments,” said the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “Whether Vox likes it or not [los menores extranjeros no acompañados] They are in Spain, and what is being done is an exercise in solidarity with the Canary Islands,” he added. Mazón affirmed this Friday that “the Government of change” in the Valencian Community, that is, the bipartite one with Vox, is “stable and reliable.”

Vox has indeed been more successful in conditioning the PP on another of its star issues, such as the fight against the LGTBi flag. The popular ones have not adopted a common position on how or where to display this symbol of equality, which contrasts with the profusion of tweets from national and regional leaders in favor of Pride.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Sources from the moderate sector of the PP interpret the agreement with the PSOE to renew the General Council of the Judiciary as a gesture of “authority” by Feijóo in the face of internal and external pressures. But the speeches of the last few days also reflect the nervousness of the party in the face of the reaction to this agreement and those that may come to renew other bodies whose mandate has also expired or is about to do so, such as RTVE, the Bank of Spain or the CNMC. Proof of this is that on the same day that Esteban González Pons assured in Brussels, after signing the CGPJ agreement, that it was almost “the beginning of a friendship” with the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, Feijóo assured in a talk that Spain faces “democratic risks” and is “in a context very close” to that of regimes such as Venezuela or Cuba. Asked on Friday if he agreed with these statements, Sémper, who acknowledged that in the past he had been “caricatured” precisely for deviating from the PP’s harshest discourse, agreed with Feijóo’s recent comparison and Ayuso’s old mantra: “The Government suggests the idea that judges are prevaricating; the president disappears for five days through a letter on social media; he publicly points to journalists; he approves the amnesty law. This is not like the democracies around us. Therefore, the description has to be harsh as well.”

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_