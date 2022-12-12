The CGIL against the maneuver: strikes until 16 December in all regions

“It is a budget law against work, wrong and to be changed”. The CGIL crosses its arms against the first maneuver by the Meloni government, with strikes in all territories from today until 16 December. “We are mobilizing for a budget law that is fairer for the people, more useful for the country,” declared the country’s main trade union, which called for “true reforms, inspired by the criteria of solidarity and social justice”, which are well-founded” on the quality and stability of work, on safety in the workplace and on new industrial and energy policies capable of proposing a future for the country, on digital transformation and green conversion, on a stronger and more qualified welfare state”.

The requests are to increase wages, stop job insecurity, eliminate the Fornero law and protect all forms of work. In a statement, the union of Corso d’Italia asks “to increase wages by reducing taxes on increases in national contracts, bringing the tax relief to 5% for wages up to 35,000 euros to recover at least one month’s salary, and introducing an automatic indexing mechanism of deductions for inflation (so-called recovery of the fiscal drag)”.

The CGIL also requests that “protections be conferred on all forms of work, assigning to [contratti collettivi nazionali di lavoro] a general value, thereby also enshrining a minimum wage and universal regulatory rights; to eliminate forms of precarious work for a single job placement contract with training content; a tax reform that respects the principle of progressiveness; the taxation of extra profits that generate resources for an extraordinary solidarity contribution; the revaluation of pensions; resources for the right to education, for the health care that has faced and is facing the dramatic effects of the pandemic”.

As far as pensions are concerned, the CGIL’s request is to cancel the reform desired by Elsa Fornero, introducing flexible exit from work starting from the age of 62 or with 41 years of contributions. Furthermore, a “guarantee pension” should be guaranteed for young people and for those with discontinuous careers as well as recognition of the different burdens of jobs, care work and gender differences.