Mexico City (Diana Gante) – In the last four years, the Federal electricity commission will have received more than 241 billion pesos in subsidies for electricity tariffs.

From January to September of this year, CFE received 68.8 billion pesos in electricity rate subsidyof the 73 billion approved for 2022, according to a study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco).

“(This figure) is 84.5 percent higher than that registered in the same period of 2018, which was 37.3 billion pesos.

“In 2019, 2020 and 2021, the CFE received 41.7 billion, 63.0 billion and 63.3 billion pesos, respectively,” adds the analysis “CFE in sight. Results to the third quarter of 2022.”

During his appearance before deputies last week, Manuel Bartlett He said that it is a lie that the Government subsidizes CFE, since its budget comes from its own income, which adds up to more than half a billion pesos a year.

Congresswoman Sue Ellen Bernal questioned the operation and profitability of CFE since each year it requires more public resources to subsidize electricity rates.

Bartlett assured that the subsidies allocated by the Treasury are not for CFE, but for Mexicans.

“The financing that is given or the subsidy that is given is for the people of Mexico, that if they do not like it, we must say it more clearly, we do not want there to be a subsidy for households that need it, or for the countryside or anything. Say it That is the subsidy, but it is not for us, the subsidy is for the population of Mexico,” he said.