The most recognized international financial analysis contest in Spain and a reference worldwide is anniversary. The CFA Research Challenge celebrates its twentieth edition to reward the analysts of the future. This unique educational initiative of CFA Institute has an appointment in the Spanish final In the Madrid Stock Exchange this February 26.

Five teams from The University of Navarra, Cunef and the Pompeu Fabra University will analyze in this special edition the quoted Inditex They must prepare an “investment proposal, assessment, and grant a purchase or sale recommendation.” The winning team will represent Spain in the EMEA final in April and, if it is a winner, will compete in The world final on May 5 in ChicagoUSA. These awards foster the participation of more than 100 countries with about 1,000 universities and more than 6,700 students to achieve the final victory.

Fourteen teams from nine universities and business schools have participated in the previous qualifying phase of this twenty -edition; Cunef, esade, eada, ie, a. from Navarra, a. of Nebrija, UPF Business School and a. Polytechnic of Madrid, and Saint Louis University. Written reports and oral presentations are in English. And you have to remember that participants cannot be CFA Charterholdersnor have had experience of more than 6 months in values ​​analysis.

“This year is very special to us; We celebrate the twentieth edition of the CFA Research Challengea reference of the international financial analysis for young people. More than a thousand students and future promises of investment have participated, learned and lived in the first person which means study CFA, president of CFA Society Spain, who remembers that in these 20 years all these companies have been analyzed: Abertis, Amadeus, Antena 3 TV, CaixaBank, Ence, Ence, Fluidra, Inditex, Indra, Merlin Properties, Naturgy, Prosegur, Repsol, Sacyr, Santander, Sol Meliá, techniques gathered and telephone. ” With the CFA Research Challenge, supporting its development and making possible the celebration and dissemination in the financial industry and in society Spanish of the values ​​that an event of these characteristics aware, “he adds.

This year is Inditex’s turn. Your investor relations, James O’Shaughnessy. “We are very grateful for the invitation to participate in the twenty -edition of the CFA Research Challenge that is celebrated this 2025. The great interest in Inditex and its positioning within the sector globally has been fantastic, and we hope that now the teams have a deeper understanding of our unique business model, “he appreciates.