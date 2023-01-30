Image of Mohamed Ali Lamsseyeh released a year ago by the SOS Disappeared Association.

Agents of the Ceuta National Police have arrested three young people, a boy, a girl and a minor man, for the disappearance of the young Mohamed Ali Lamsseyeh (17 years old) a year ago. Those arrested are accused of homicide, according to sources of the investigation, and are in police stations to be questioned, since the investigations are now focused on finding the body of the disappeared person.

Mohamed Ali lost track of him on January 13, 2022. Although, initially, it was thought that his disappearance could be voluntary, his mother and family, residents of the El Gallo neighborhood, always insisted that the boy he couldn’t have gone alone. Those now detained are supposedly “friends” of the disappeared person, residents of the neighborhoods of El Príncipe and Los Rosales, on the border of the autonomous city with Morocco, and in the same area where the police arrested the alleged murderer of a child a week ago. eight years old.

“I am convinced that something has happened to him,” said his mother, Asma, the day Mohamed Ali disappeared and did not answer his mobile phone or go to pick her up from work, as had been arranged. Since then, she and her seven other children have kept the search alive, despite the fact that there were many rumors that were circulating and that they located the young man in the Peninsula. The police are now focused on finding his body. This Monday, when leaving the Ceuta Headquarters, where the agents have taken her mother to inform her of her progress in the case, the woman has indicated: “They are doing their job.”