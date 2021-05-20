The crisis that has now broken out in Ceuta has its origin in a lost customs post in the middle of the Sahara desert. The border village is called Guerguerat and it has become a war zone in which Moroccan troops and militants of the Polisario Front have been bombed on a daily basis since November last year. That month the truce that both parties had maintained since 1991 was broken and a confrontation broke out in which the number of victims is a secret for both sides and the information is subject to the norms of propaganda. But the storm that has unleashed in the region also has to do with Israel, Washington, Madrid and Algiers.

Guerguerat is key for Morocco since it is its only outlet to the south and therefore it is an essential route to sell its agricultural products in Africa. But the village is in an area whose sovereignty is claimed by the Polisario Front.

Half a year ago, Morocco began moving heavy machinery to the desert to pave the desert sections that would connect the highway with Mauritania. The Polisario organized various protests against the works that the Moroccan forces repressed with military personnel. The escalation of tension caused the Sahrawi organization to end the ceasefire. At that time, the Polisario’s claims to the European Union were being defended in the European Parliament by parties such as Podemos or Bildu and the former president Carles Puigdemont.

The start of hostilities resulted in an exchange of missiles and rockets between the parties. The Minurso – the UN forces that were guarding the area – withdrew from the area, which led to an escalation, the effects of which are unknown due to the opacity of the information. In December, the conflict took another turn when then-President Donald Trump announced that the United States accepted Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. This accolade to Mohamed VI was not free. In return, Morocco recognized the State of Israel, something that for many Arab countries and organizations is almost blasphemy.

Attack with a drone



In this context, an unprecedented event occurred on April 7. In the village of Tifariti, a former Spanish Legion base turned into one of the enclaves under the control of the Polisario Front, an explosion killed the head of the Saharawi gendarmerie, Adah el Bendir. Data released later revealed that the attack could have been carried out with a drone equipped with Israeli technology. Different sources speculated that the real target of the attack was Brahim Gali, the president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

In this context, Brahim Gali himself was transferred to Spain on a trip whose details have not yet been clarified by the Pedro Sánchez Government and which has aspects that must be resolved in court. Among them, the use of false documentation by the Saharawi leader.

Given the secrecy that has surrounded Gali’s transfer – he traveled from Algiers to Zaragoza on a plane and was later taken by ambulance to a hospital in Logroño without revealing who the passenger was – it was speculated that he was going to be treated for injuries suffered in the drone attack. However, official data have indicated that the Sahrawi leader is being cured of the coronavirus. It is paradoxical that this Thursday, the unofficial organs of the Polisario Front remembered the 48th anniversary of its first armed actions -they were attacks against the Spanish Army-, attacks attributed to Gali.

And this week, after a series of warnings from Rabat to Madrid, thousands of people arrived in Ceuta. “There are acts that have consequences,” summed up the Moroccan ambassador to Spain.