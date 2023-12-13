Thursday, December 14, 2023, 01:00

















At the current time, we are seeing how the results of different studies such as PISA for Schools reveal the free fall in the competency level of students. The CEU San Pablo School in Murcia is one of the exceptions, with results in this Report above the average, historically speaking, in all competitions and exceeding the average of the Region of Murcia by up to 69, 31 and 4 points in Reading, Mathematics and Science respectively. We spoke with its director, Belén López Cambronero, about this school's formula to remain at the top of education.

–Are the results obtained by your School in the PISA for Schools report positive?

-We are really very satisfied with them, since they place us above the average in the three competencies measured: Mathematics, Reading and Science, both in the Region of Murcia and also at a national and even international level.

–What is the formula that you use in your institution and specifically in your CEU San Pablo Murcia school to avoid this general decline that we are seeing in competency levels?

-At CEU we are pioneers: Since our origins we have been a transforming Institution, which has made us the first private educational group in Spain. We are a solid group with 90 years of experience, aware that we live in a changing environment, to which we must adapt to respond to new generations of students. Our school will soon turn 50 years old, we have deep roots, but at the same time we are very aware of the current needs of the students, which leads us to seek constant improvement, the result of our commitment.

This formula is nothing other than our educational project, based entirely on the person, as an individual and as a neighbor in all their dimensions: thinking, ethical, transformative and transcendent. Our project has a clear mission, to train people capable of positively transforming society in an international context, and we do it by working: thinking (critical and reflective), knowledge (curriculum and skills and competencies) and moral value (from our identity Catholic and emotional balance).

The CEU student is committed, with a spirit of improvement, responsible for his actions and gives his best. This profile is forged throughout their schooling through the axes of the project: tutorial action, pedagogical innovation, international vision, the development of skills and competencies and education in values, thanks to a magnificent team of teachers who They live their vocation with passion and dedication, immersed in continuous training.

Special importance in the development of this profile is competency-based education at early ages, from 0-3 years, ('Early Childhood CEU Infant School Project'), true bilingualism ('CEU English Toddler Learners') and the functional program own executive skills ('Baby Executive Skills Programme') which is developed at the CEU British Infant School. In the 0-6 years stage, 85% of the skills are formed; without this early attention everything is much more complicated.

–How have they been introducing new methodologies over the years at school?

-The CEU has always been characterized by being pioneer and innovative, in fact, 90 years ago our founder Father Ayala said: The first thing in the educational work is to conquer the heart, with a love that is understood and appreciated, with a treatment kind and caring about their happiness, a thought totally unprecedented at that time and which is the basis of our way of working.

Math.



The average for Spain is 481; the average of the Region of Murcia, 463, and the average of CEU San PabloMurcia, 494.

Reading.



The average for Spain is 477; the average for the Region, 468, and the CEU San Pablo Murcia average, 537.

Sciences.



The average for Spain is 483; the average of the Region, 482, and the average of CEU San Pablo Murcia, 486.

Even though we are pioneers and innovators, we have always been introducing changes in a proven way, for example, our bilingualism goes far beyond what the rules tell us and is introduced in a natural way with 'Team Teaching' (they share a specialist and native classroom). The changes are introduced through a pedagogical leadership team where all stages and the Guidance Department, a fundamental pillar of it, are represented.

We are implementing a digitization program in Secondary School, it is not about everything going through an electronic device, but about using the tools of technology to improve the teaching-learning process when appropriate, while developing in the student a digital competence and is educated in true digital health. There are currents that try to go to the extreme of eliminating electronic devices, no extreme is ever good. Denying the use of a tool is closing off endless possibilities.

It is very important throughout this process to reflect deeply in order to analyze progress and propose improvements. Along these lines we carry out audits, such as those corresponding to PEP (Primary Education Program of the International Baccalaureate), of which we are pioneers in the Region of Murcia by achieving verification last May, the studies at Cambridge University or the one we are talking about of PISA for Schools.

Our society is very changing, we live in a liquid reality or I would even say gaseous, educators have the moral duty to give a solid response to these new generations who will be responsible for the society of the future and that is done through coordinated work and in team where we all row in a single direction. This is how we work at CEU.