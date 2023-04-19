It could be a female orca, and not a dolphin like a bottlenose dolphin, the large cetacean filmed in the port of Sanremo in recent days. The video, sent by a reader (Renato Alberti) to the newspaper and published online, was examined by Dr. Tony Di Natale, general secretary of the Genoa Aquarium Foundation. «I am a scholar and a lover of cetaceans and that video immediately intrigued me – he explains – so after a first brief vision, I worked on some frames and I think I can say that there is a very high probability that it is an orca, a female adult, probably about five meters long. Let’s say that the certainty is not absolute, given the recovery that took place from a considerable distance, but we are in the order of 90%».

Di Natale, who a few years ago had dealt with other cetologists also in the case of the five killer whales that had unexpectedly shown up in the port of Genoa, arrived at his conclusions in the face of objective elements: «The dorsal fin decidedly high and curved, a very powerful breath, which is very evident in the video, and the dimensions. Examining a frame of the film in particular, we also notice a white spot between the head and the fin, a characteristic element of the orcas». That of the killer whale, a decidedly unusual presence in the Ligurian Sea, would be yet another confirmation of that marvelous treasure of biodiversity which is the Cetacean Sanctuary, the international protected area which every year is the destination of the migration of fin whales, sperm whales, beaked whale and many other cetaceans. This concentration of biodiversity has also recently been demonstrated by a large study coordinated by Dr. Guido Gnone, on behalf of the Genoa Aquarium Foundation.

“Each report is important to study these animals and their behavior in particular. – continues Di Natale – Given the favorable weather forecasts for the next few days, new video and photo reports from yachtsmen or sailors who might cross paths in those waters would be welcome, following the philosophy of that “citizen science” which can be revealed as a valuable ally for scholars. All clearly while remaining at a safe distance, both in order not to disturb the marine mammal and for safety reasons, considering that it is still a predator and that these precautions are part of the necessary rules of behavior in the Pelagos Sanctuary”.

That singular video, made by a rowing and costal rowling enthusiast, could give Liguria another important and singular sighting after that of the humpback whale which also took place in recent days in front of Varigotti.