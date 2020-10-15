It is almost unanimously (207 votes for and one abstention) that the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese) demanded, in an opinion adopted on Tuesday, additional resources for a “Hospital serving the right to health”. “This opinion owes a lot to the petitioners who appealed to us with a strong defense of the public hospital”, underlines Alain Dru, CGT rapporteur for the opinion. Some 70,000 people also participated in the “Citizen consultation”, with nearly 520,000 votes. “The coronavirus crisis will only have been revealing”, specifies the trade unionist. “The crisis in the hospital is not new, abounds Sylvie Castaigne, hospital doctor and also rapporteur. A few causes are well identified: a greater influx of patients linked to the aging of the population, emergencies less supported in city medicine due to the scarcity of supply, and severe budgetary and administrative constraints on the hospital. . “

From the citizen process initiated by the Cese were born 18 recommendations. In mind, the will to “Restore attractiveness and meaning to the health professions”, not only by upgrading careers, but also by “Carrying out the necessary recruitments”. To do this, “We must move towards opposable ratios of caregivers in relation to the number of patients or beds”, explains Alain Dru.

Strengthen the role of caregivers in decision-making

While activity-based pricing, imposed on hospitals, has imprinted austerity management on it, the Cese recommends turning things around. The opinion calls for restricting the scope of T2A, and “Revive investment by restructuring the debt, taking it out of the market sector and abolishing the payroll tax”. “For the interest charges on the debt, you recommend financing at 0%, or even negative, by the European Central Bank, and in connection with job creation”, welcomed the communist economist Frédéric Boccara during the session, recalling “With more than 800 million euros, the interest charges of public hospitals represent more than their deficit”.

No question either for the Cese to leave the ARS alone at the helm. The chamber proposes to strengthen the role of caregivers in decision-making, but also of regional councils, and to entrust the territorial health councils with the preparation of an assessment in terms of needs. ” We ask, specifies Christine Tellier, personality associated with the Cese and 3rd rapporteur, a moratorium on closing beds until this shared diagnosis is established. “. What to bring water to the mill of the mobilized personnel.