The last penalty goal that gave Girona a point at the José Zorrilla became a story already known by fans from Real Valladolid; not because of the cliché of ‘Murphy’s law’ that each fan applies to his team, but because, in this case, yes, what was experienced was already repeated. Samu Saiz’s goal after El Yamiq’s mistake led to for the third time so far this year José Rojo Pacheta’s men failed to win two points in the final minutes.

The ‘Cesarini zone’, as it is commonly known in the world of football, has punished the Blanquivioletas in three games, after doing so previously against Ponferradina and against Ibiza. Against the bercianos it happened in El Toralín, also after a penalty, then, committed by Diogo Queirós, which caused the arrival of the tie in the 86th minute. Against the Balearic Islands, Cristian Herrera left Zorrilla’s fans with the mold with a both in 81′.

Girona’s equalizer also became the latest goal conceded by Pucela so far this season, unseating the aforementioned from Ponferradina, the work of Yuri from eleven meters. It is true that, in this Saturday’s clash, the 2-1 had also come in that final period, in the 81st minutewhich, according to the eyes of those who see it, can reduce the lost harvest to four units, the ones that ‘flew’ in those other two stakes.

Meanwhile, in the 27 games that have elapsed to date, Real Valladolid won only in the final minutes against Burgos, thanks to Cristo’s great goal. Likewise, against Alcorcón, Zaragoza, Leganés, Eibar, Mirandés, Fuenlabrada and Real Sociedad B he scored, worth the nine goals (because against Fuenla there were two) to sentence both victories, all of them, with the exception of those achieved in Butarque and Anoeta, in Zorrilla.