THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 23:52



The Economic and Social Council (CES) proposes to the regional government to introduce improvements in the order that regulates dog training areas in the hunting area of ​​the Region of Murcia. The advisory body indicates in its opinion that this regulation is necessary to give stability to such activities, although it considers that it must be endowed with the necessary legal certainty. In this sense, he proposes to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries that said order be approved as a decree by the Governing Council.

It also proposes that a regulation of hunting competitions be included, in such a way that it incorporates and expands what is established annually in the closed season orders on said competitions. Likewise, it considers it convenient to promote professional qualification for training activities of dogs and other hunting animals.

The order of the Ministry develops the River Hunting and Fishing Law on the places, times and conditions in which the training or training of dogs that are used in hunting practice can be carried out. It points out that only one dog training area can be authorized by delimitation, which will require the express consent of the owner of the land and will have at least one water point. The permitted activities will be the training of hunting sports specialties, the holding of sports events, the training of athletes who practice any hunting sports specialty and the training of dogs in the agility modality, of falconry birds and of the partridge to claim.

The maximum areas for training will oscillate between 15 and 50 hectares, where the distances with the nesting areas of species included in the Catalog of Threatened Species will be maintained. Dogs will not be used during the bird breeding period, among other requirements.