‘Natural heritage and biodiversity: current situation and perspectives‘is the title of the book presented next Friday by the Economic and Social Council (CES). It is a complete manual in which public policies for nature conservation are analyzed, as well as the planning of protected areas. This is the fifteenth sectoral publication of this advisory body of the Autonomous Community, which for the first time publishes in parallel a notebook aimed at the non-specialist public, more summarized and focused on the most important aspects. The authors are Herminio Picazo, Eloísa Romero Martínez and Juan José Ortiz García, which have dedicated a wide section to the situation of the Mar Menor.

The presentation of the book will be made at 10:00 am in an event that can be followed live through the CES YouTube channel and that will be presented by the president of this organization, José Antonio Cobacho. Then the study coordinator will intervene, the biologist Herminio Picazo Córdoba, Director of Ecoheritage and professor at the UMU Faculty of Tourism; and then Fernando Valladares, doctor in Biological Sciences, CSIC research professor and great scientific and environmental promoter will give a lecture.

After the presentation, a group of experts and professionals will present ‘Regional experiences of sustainable use of biodiversity and natural heritage‘: Adela Bernabéu Muñoz (rural house El Llano Quintanilla de Yecla), Andrés García Lara (Agroeconatura project in Sierra Espuña), Eugenio Martínez Noguera (Photo Logistics. Photography and observation of nature), Francisco de Lara Tovar (Finca Torrecillas. Ecotourism and agro-environmental innovation), Cristina Sobrado Calvo (Discovering Moratalla. Nature Guide) and Domingo Jiménez Beltrán (Castillo de Chuecos Foundation). The event will be presented by LA VERDAD journalist Miguel Ángel Ruiz.