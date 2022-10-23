Couples have customs. In my case, for many years we went uninterruptedly to the Cervantino International Festival until it became a crowded open-air canteen. This year, we decided to resume. To our surprise we found another scenario: in the street a story of order and hubbub was performed and in the theaters and auditoriums, as always, beauty came out to party.

Therefore, the problem was not how to avoid drunken teenagers but choosing which show to go to. My husband was the manager. The bet was not easy for him, he had to choose between the master classes such as the one offered by Wynton Marsalis on Wednesday October 26 or the conference on the hundred years of Mexican muralism where it was possible to learn part of the creative path that Diego Rivera traveled or the beginnings of the post-revolutionary avant-garde.

The topics addressed by the experts ranged from feminism and its artistic proposals to the plastic arts of David Alfaro Siquieros and José Clemente Orozco. Literary activities also had a space and the book, Here Was Cauduro, was presented, among others. I am fortunate to be friends with one of the personalities who spoke about it, I mean the talented art curator Alesha Mercado. Another of the speakers, who I am sure spilled her passion for aesthetics like Alesha, was Déborah Holtz with whom I worked a few years ago on the design of some unique portfolios that were delivered to the attendees of the World Congress of Mayors that took place in held in the country’s capital in 2010.

Outdoor shows were added to this exquisite offer, such as jazz concerts or other mystics such as Del mago al loco, a tarot revolution that, through dramatic art, first-rate artists performed under the moon, directed by Claudio Valdés Kuri.

Another finding was realizing that the culinary offer in the city is more diversified and there are places of great quality such as the Mexican food restaurant El Costal. Its founder is called Tania Félix, a Mexican from Navolato Sinaloa who migrated as a child with her mother to the United States and returned to her country to surprise her compatriots with her cuisine. This Sinaloan, who carries her success on her back, had among her diners the Korean ambassador in Mexico (country invited to the festival) and that country’s ambassador in ours. In short, it was a festival for everyone. In the end, my husband made a good choice because he loves beauty. We saw puppets: the astonishment for the adults was to see how the children let out laughter when the ingenuity manifests itself simply.

All it takes is a few books that open and reveal paper shapes behind the darkness and movement. Thus, we saw next to the little ones, blue and happy seas. I wish we grown-ups had the same fun. Those responsible for concocting this magic were a couple of young Italian women. Another great experience was seeing the restored Teatro Juárez, its Moorish-style interior taking on a new brilliance as the colors regained their intensity. Sitting in one of its seats and looking up was enough for us to disconnect the cables of stress and unite those that reconcile with beauty. There we listen to the Korean soprano Sumi Jo. In her hand program she is described as “the best-selling classical music singer in the world”, her voice has been heard in world cups and olympic games. In the end, it was a good decision to go again.