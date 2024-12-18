Everything remains at home, next to the hearth fire. The Cervantes Institute of Paris has spread this Wednesday on its Facebook account a praise for the article that its national director, Luis García Montero – the same one who supported that period of reflection by Pedro Sánchez back in April – published in ‘ El País’ on December 16: “Luis García Montero thrills with his column in El País.”

The comment of the entity, public and intended to ensure the dissemination of Spanish in the world, has so far garnered a hundred reactions.

The poet was also chosen in 2018 by the Pedro Sánchez executive to replace Juan Manuel Bonet, and he did so at the initiative of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

Professor of Spanish Literature at the University of Granada, he has to his credit several collections of poems and essay books and a National Critics Award… In addition to an active participation in politics. Not in vain did he become an IU candidate for the Community of Madrid for the regional elections of May 2015.









A prolific author of articles and works, Montero has defended the socialist executive in recent years. Last April, for example, he applauded the period of reflection that Pedro Sánchez took to decide whether to continue leading the country. «It seems to me that the letter from the President of the Government has at least opened a period of meditation and has communicated to people the need to think about democracy, to think about democracy and to meditate on what is happening and how there are dynamics of pollution that “They are deteriorating the fundamental axes of democracy,” he stated.

And a few months before, at the end of 2023, during the controversy that arose in Congress over the famous ‘earphones’, he appeared to explain that “progress” consists of normalizing all co-official languages. “After 40 years of coexistence, I find it especially sad that there are still people who do not understand that diversity is a wealth and that we are united by love for our culture,” explained García Montero.