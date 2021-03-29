Flamenco today is a marvelous mix of popular culture and high culture. This is how the Cervantes Institute understands it, which is committed to the global diffusion of flamenco and “reaches out to it” through a World Congress with more than a hundred artists who will take singing, dance and the duende to the five continents. The director of Cervantes, Luis García Montero, presented yesterday the congress that will take place throughout 2021 and 2022. He did it together with Rocío Márquez and Miguel Marín, responsible for the program, and the singers Carmen Linares, Marina Heredia and Arcángel.

“We want to create a space for reflection in times of networks, haste and manipulations, looking for something that goes beyond lies and conjunctures,” said García Montero. It will do so through five thematic lines: the word; the body; transformation and the future; miscegenation and diversity, and emotions.

This is how Rocío Márquez, cantaora from Huelva, doctor from the University of Seville, lecturer in the Interuniversity Master’s Degree in Flamenco Research and Analysis advanced it. She is the curator of the congress, whose artistic director is Miguel Marín, president of the Association of Flamenco Festivals and in charge of the flamenco competitions in New York and London.

To universalize this condition of flamenco as high culture of popular roots –after its declaration as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity–, the congress takes the witness of the famous Cante Jondo Contest of Granada, which in June 2022 will mark the centenary of your celebration.

«It was the first catalyst of a worldview of flamenco that has survived to this day and in which Manuel de Falla, Juan Ramón Jiménez, Antonio Machado, Federico García Lorca, Rafael Alberti and Manuel Chaves Nogales participated, who wrote knowing that the cultured use what was popular was the true identity of a culture that was in the town, ”García Montero recalled. “The cultural elite then legitimized flamenco, by finding in the word the way to relate to flamenco, with the duende and the jondo,” added Márquez.

Alternating reflection and artistic exhibition, the congress will take place in all the continents where Cervantes is present. “It will develop in each geographical area one of the themes of its program and it will start in Africa with the word,” explained Márquez. In Asia he will focus on the idea of ​​flamenco “as an exotic and mysterious art” and on the movement of the body. In South America they will talk about emotion “and in itself, as it was defended in 1922, the ‘amateur’ artist loses it by becoming professional”. In North America the division between pure and adulterated flamenco will be dealt with, and in Europe flamenco as an art in danger of extinction, “one of the causes that drove the Granada contest,” said Márquez.

No rules or fees



The congress will feature the participation of “national and international specialists who will analyze those issues that have accompanied the identity of flamenco art for more than a century”. “We do not want to propose historicist revisions, and we do want to open a space for debate and reflection without decalogues or canons, looking to the past to glimpse the future of flamenco”, he summarized.

García Montero highlighted among all the activities the tribute that will be paid in Buenos Aires to Enrique Morente, one of the first singers who was interested in cultured poetry and in his dialogue with flamenco.

«The first time I heard a poet in the voice of a flamenco singer was with Morente, who did an extraordinary job with Miguel Hernández. It was a discovery. That poetry has given us glory and we are giving it back ”, underlined the cantaora Carmen Linares, thanking Cervantes, who“ reaches out ”to flamenco. “First it was the popular, then the cultured came and we put flamenco at the service of the poem,” added Linares. «Popular poetry has everything that flamenco demands, but I adore that cultured poetry comes close to flamenco and that a poem makes you a tailor-made suit. It is ecstasy “, said the cantaor Arcángel, whose horizon is also” to find a balance between the cultured and the popular. “

“Our generation is freed from ties and we see it as normal for poets to sing, something that did not happen with our predecessors,” concluded Marina Heredia, from Granada, who also sings salsa and bolero with a flamenco air.