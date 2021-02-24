Francisco Y Juan Manuel Cerúndolo They are members of a young litter of national tennis that is taking its first steps into professionalism. With 22 and 19 years, respectively, on Tuesday they celebrated on the brick dust of the Cordoba Open their first wins in the main draw of an ATP and they made history. Because they became the first pair of Argentine brothers to reach the round of 16 in the same men’s circuit tournament.

“It is incredible to be sharing this experience with my brother. Since we were little, we both dreamed of playing at this level, so we are very happy,” said Juan Manuel. He is the youngest of the two and 335th in the ranking, he got into the main draw by overcoming the classification and in the debut of the first ATP of his career he beat the Brazilian 7-5 and 7-6 (7-3) Thiago Seyboth Wild, 119 °.

The oldest, 135th in the world, received a special invitation from the organization and defeated the Italian 6-7 (3-7), 6-1 and 6-4 in the first round Gianluca Mager, 99 °.

Francisco Cerúndolo entered the box thanks to a wild card and beat Italian Mager in the first round. Photo Press Cordoba Open

“I entered the court with extra motivation, because I knew that my brother had won and I wanted to end the day in the same way, with another joy. We get along very well, we help each other and I am very happy with how well he is playing because he works hard for that and he deserves it, “he said.

The Buenos Aires brothers, who regularly train at the Tennis Point academy run by their parents Alejandro and María Luz, have been on the rise for a couple of seasons. Francisco – who this Wednesday lost in his second presentation 1-6, 6-2 and 6-4 against Federico Coria (95th) – had a great 2020. He won three Challenger titles, the only ones so far for him, in Campiñas , Guayaquil and Split. And after starting the year in 241st place, he closed it in 139th.

Excited, he traveled to Doha in early 2021 to qualify for the Australian Open, the first of his career in a Grand Slam, but tested positive for coronavirus after overcoming his first match and had to withdraw. “It was very tough because I was playing very well, but I tried to see the positive and move forward with more strength than ever. I prepared well for the following tournaments and I am doing very well,” he said.

Last week he had another great performance at the Concepción Challenger in Chile, where he reached the final and lost the title to another young Argentine talent, Sebastian Baez.

“Until I was 17 or 18 years old, I was among the 10 or 20 in my category, more shooting at 20. I was physically small and my rivals beat me easily. I focused on my tennis, on my future technique, something that I think not many They do. I made progress in that aspect, on my right, and having gone to the United States for about six months helped me to mature. When I returned, I was a different person. I learned that throwing in the towel is not an option and since then I have been playing better “, he recounted, recalling his growth in recent years.

Juan Manuel lived a less successful 2020, complicated by the stoppage due to the global health crisis and some injuries. But he still added a lot of experience at the challenger level and managed to climb from 388 to 341 in the world rankings. At the beginning of February, after finishing in the M15 (ex Future) in Antalya, he reached his best ranking, 332nd place. Then he played in Concepción, where he said goodbye to the first round, and then he arrived in Córdoba and did not stop winning.

Juan Manuel Cerúndolo overcame qualifying and debuted in the main draw with a victory over the Brazilian Seyboth Wild. Photo Press Cordoba Open

He surpassed the classification without yielding sets – he celebrated before Fermín Tenti, to the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas and the Brazilian Joao menezes– and got into the main draw of an ATP for the first time. After his victory against Seyboth Wild, he will have a very difficult test. He will face the Serbian this Thursday Miomir kecmanovic, just two years older than him, but already 41st in the ranking.

“His ranking and his results say it all. He’s a very tough guy, over here he is working with David Nalbandian, who is an Argentine idol. I remember seeing the Serbian up there, when he was number one in the world in junior, and today he is a rival from another category. I’m going to play my best and go out to win, but more than anything to enjoy it, “he said.

And he added: “I prefer not to fall into what I am achieving and continue focused on the tournament and enjoying myself.”

The Cerúndolo – who last year received scholarships from the Grand Slam Development Fundaimed at young players who stand out in their regions and in their age groups to help them boost their careers – they had already made history before taking to the field on Tuesday. Because they were the first Argentine brothers in the main draw of an ATP in 40 years.

The last had been the Gattiker, which coincided in Kitzbühel in 1981. Carlos, the oldest, who reached 80 ° in the ranking, lost in his debut with the Swede Per Hjertquist. Meanwhile, Alejandro, the youngest, who reached the 194th step, started in the second round, where he fell to the American Vitas Gerulaitis.

Francisco and Juan Manuel went further. They have already achieved an unprecedented record in Córdoba, at the start of the South American brick dust tour, and they dream of more. Although they know that their careers are just beginning and, with their feet on the ground, they aim to continue growing and to go step by step.