The red lines are already drawn. And as of today, time begins to run to overcome them and ensure that the EU is in a position to activate in June the ‘pass’ that will allow non-essential travel and, ultimately, the reactivation of tourism. The European Parliament chaired by David Sassoli has already established the position it will have vis-à-vis the Commission and the Council in the negotiations for the Digital Green Certificate. And he warns that he will be very scrupulous with the protection of both personal and health data; with the temporary nature of this sort of ‘passport’ and, above all, that it will not go through “a new cacophony of restrictions” (read additional quarantines or tests) in the countries of destination for the bearers of the future official document.

The document, which will be issued either on paper or digital, will take into account three possible variables: being vaccinated against the coronavirus, having a negative contagion PCR test, or an antibody test that certifies that the disease has been overcome.

Many political groups stressed the need for the tests to be free. A request considered difficult to satisfy by the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders. It is a question of the States. If zero cost is not feasible, it will at least require price regulation with assumable maximums. There will be one of the difficulties of the negotiation.

But it will not be the only or the most relevant, taking into account the load of the messages that have been launched for days. The most insistent: “We will not accept measures such as quarantines for vaccinated people,” remarked Fernando López-Aguilar, president of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Libe). That point will generate friction. Such as the possibility that governments can use this document for internal controls of their citizens in access to public or private venues.

Reynders called for flexibility regarding additional testing or quarantine restrictions. The Belgian relied on the argument that there is no scientific certification that guarantees that vaccinated people cannot be infected and even less in the context of new mutations of the virus. The European Parliament also requires that the private data of citizens who request this certificate are not stored in any European database, but in the health services of each country.