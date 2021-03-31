The daily routine of taking an elevator can bring up diabolical metaphors. Luis Enrique and five members of his coaching staff were trapped in the elevator that runs inside the skyscraper where the Eurostars de Sevilla is located. It took about an hour for the workers to rescue the coach and his assistants, who arrived at the La Cartuja stadium in just enough time to give the pre-match talk and hear how the public address system was limited to jointly announcing the anthem of Spain and that of Kosovo.

For the national team, their particular jam did not last an hour, it was half, but as alarming as what was seen against Greece and Georgia. Spain was stranded in nowhere until a ball fell to Dani Olmo near the left peak of the area. Without a Kosovar central to harass him, the attacker raised his head and applied the inside of his right boot so that the ball traced a curve towards the petrified Ujkani square.

Olmo, 22, has been revealed as one of the few certainties that Luis Enrique seems to handle. The Asturian coach is seduced by his versatility. He has an unshakable faith in him. It has been a fixture in most of its calls. “He can play as a winger, as an interior or as a false nine,” he praised him in the first days of this last concentration. The coach has made him play in all those positions since he returned to the Red bench in September 2019.

With the momentous goal he scored in Georgia and last night against Kosovo, he has given a definitive blow to be on the next Eurocup list as an important piece.

Considered by the youth team coaches as a player in full evolution when he decided to leave La Masía to sign for Dinamo Zagreb, Olmo has given a stretch under the direction of Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig. The German club recruited him in the winter market last season. It did not start well. He was a substitute until he decided to ask Nagelsmann for an audience, who explained that he still had to finish internalizing the complex and dynamic offensive football that Leipzig develops. In the talk, Olmo, who had grown up as a winger at La Masia, showed his preferences for playing as a 10 inserted in the inner game.

Ambition, dedication and confidence

Shortly after that talk, Nagelsmann surrendered to Olmo. “I am very satisfied with it. It adapts better and better. He is a great talent and a great guy who wants to learn, who has the necessary modesty, but also the ambition and self-confidence. He also opens his mouth sometimes and says he wants to play ”, admitted the German coach. His father, Miquel Olmo, former Sabadell coach, has also contributed to the construction of a player considered in Germany to be one of those who has made the most progress since the start of this course. He registers 26 games in which he has scored three goals and has given nine assists. The partnerships he forms with Angeliño and the fine Swede Forsberg have launched Leipzig into the title fight, hand in hand with Bayern Munich.

With the national team, in Georgia, he also emerged as a perfect partner for Pedri and Jordi Alba. Olmo leaves this three-game window as one of the few certainties that Luis Enrique’s Spain has offered two months before the European Championship.

Ferran, idyll with La Cartuja and sixth goal Inspired again, Ferran Torres was once again a knife on the right flank of the Spanish attack. The 21-year-old Manchester City winger has scored his sixth goal for the national team in the 10 games he has played so far. Again very vertical, he faced and constantly looked for his defender until he achieved the target with a cross shot. In this way, he maintained the idyll with the La Cartuja Stadium, where he had previously signed a triplet; It was in the League of Nations duel against Germany (6-0), in November.

