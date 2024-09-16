This Sunday night, Andrés Manuel López Obrador will lead the ceremony commemorating Mexico’s Independence for the last time. In this act, the Mexican president appears on the main balcony of the National Palace to wave the flag, ring the Hidalgo bell and shout a series of traditional harangues that commemorate the start of the War of Independence in 1810. Mexicans fill the Zócalo square to accompany the celebration with shouts, sing the national anthem and watch a fireworks display.

In addition to the formal ceremony, a free concert with the Banda MS is held in the Zócalo to celebrate the national holidays. Simultaneous musical performances are also held in different municipalities as part of the September 15 festivities.

