The Cercle d’acomia sees “unplazable” to reform financing so that Catalunya improves without harming the rest

The Cercle d’acomia considers the reform of the autonomous financing model “inaclazable” but, also, a “great opportunity.” This has been stated in an opinion note that has made public this Thursday and in which the agreement reached by PSC and ERC for the investiture of Salvador Illa but that the central government has made its own, to reform the model so that Catalonia can increase considerably of resources but that could also benefit the rest of the communities.

Antoni Castells: “While Madrid is what it is now, a federal Spain will be very difficult”

As the Catalan business forum understands, the reform would allow Catalonia to give a “leap forward”, to the extent that it would contribute to ending the territorial imbalances that the previous system has left, expired more than a decade ago. But that improvement in Catalonia would not be detrimental to the rest of autonomies, which should also receive more resources to guarantee quality services.

“The debate that has been opened is an opportunity for Catalonia and Spain. The financing system is the basis of the state of autonomies and, therefore, a way of strengthening public services, ”said Cercle general, Miquel Nadal. “But also,” he argued, “it is key to the economy and for politics, because it comes to solve substantial elements of the system that have been the source of problems in the past.”

In the note, the agency expresses a criticism of the fact that the model has not been renovated after more than a decade of Caduaco, when in its opinion it is a system that unbalance the autonomous administrations for the benefit of the central. “The volume of resources that are redistributed is very high. On the other hand, the social and territorial cohesion that is achieved is limited, since the system is not very transparent and the redistribution criteria are debatable, ”says Cercle.

Therefore, it sees measures as the condonation of the autonomous debt, approved by the government last month. Although he suggests that he should still be greater and, above all, with less discretionary criteria and more linked to the financing problems that have suffered certain communities, although not all.

“All communities should be benefited by the new model, but more those that have been harmed by the previous one,” said Nadal, who has indicated that the arrival of new resources for autonomies will be so important that a period of transience must necessarily be established, in order to manage it.

The Cercle is also specifically fixed in the Community of Madrid, from which it highlights the benefits obtained by the capital. A situation before which they recommend “reinforce” the specific solidarity mechanisms of that community with the rest. A Jucio

Given the debate that opens, based on the “Singular Financing” document agreed between PSC and ERC, Cercle puts the focus on the technical part, both to establish the solidarity quota and to calculate the cost of state services in Catalonia. The Cercle considers the agreed formula positive, that the State participates in a percentage of the taxes, but recommends that there be a technical committee to avoid political disquisitions and the delay in the agreements.

However, Cercle recovers the proposal they already made in 2018, which was supposed to share the tax bases between the State and the Generalitat, that is, that each IRPF and other taxes, established independently and not as it happens now with the autonomic section system. This, which already occurs in countries like the US or Canada, would be more transparent and guarantee tax co -responsibility, economists understand. At the moment, however, this proposal has not appeared reflected in the political agreements.

KEYS OF THE “FISCAL CONCERT” for Catalunya agreed between ERC and PSC



These technical issues about the model are not the only ones that concern Cercle. The note also dedicates an important part to the Catalan Tax Agency, which considers that it must grow a lot to be effective and that it would be beneficial that it could have a governance shared with the State, even introducing responsible for the state agency within the autonomous. It would also be indispensable that they establish, defend, “protocols that allow sharing and accessing the data between the Spanish and Catalan tax agencies.”