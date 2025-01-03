The ceramics and home equipment group Porcelanosa will give new impetus to one of its main assets: its international network of stores under his own banner. The Vila-real (Castellón) group plans to open nine new establishments throughout this year, both in Spain and abroad. In addition, its investment plans also include renovating and remodeling five other points of sale in 2025.

The best-known Spanish ceramic brand plans to create new points of sale in Stockholm (Sweden), Brussels (Belgium), Cascais (Portugal) and Andorra beyond our borders. It also plans investments in its establishments in the United States, one of its largest markets, where it recently expanded its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Thus, the Spanish multinational plans renovate and remodel its centers in Ramsey and Paramus (New Jersey) in that country.

Other of its large markets in which it will renew points of sale are Franceon Rue du Bac and Lorient, as well as in the united kingdomwhere it will transform its premises in Croydon. According to Silvestre Segarra Soriano, director of International Subsidiaries of the Porcelanosa Group, this strategy reinforces “the position in international markets that have significant weight for the company, at the same time that we are accessing new countries with growth potential.”

Plans in Spain

In the case of the domestic market, Porcelanosa’s plans include new locations in the cities of Bilbao, Oviedo, Huelva, Cáceres and Gijón. Some new establishments that will be added to those already incorporated last year in Marbella, Salamanca and A Coruñaand that give continuity to the line marked by the company to be located in the center of the large Spanish cities. A strategy that began in 2022 with the opening of the stores on Concha Espina Street in Madrid, on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona and in front of the Colón Market in Valencia.

“The new stores that we plan to open in 2025 are designed to make professionals and individuals feel at home. At Porcelanosa we offer comprehensive solutions for each type of project, and we ensure that each client has a unique experience in our showrooms” ; explains Manolo Rubert, director of national subsidiaries at Porcelanosa Group.

Precisely one of the Spanish manufacturer’s bets in recent years has been to have stores or spaces within them. especially aimed at architecture and construction professionals.

Porcelanosa has more than 1,200 points of sale around the worldbetween own stores, associated establishments and both national and international distributors. The group controlled by families Soriano y Colonques achieves an annual turnover that exceeds 900 million eurosof which more than 70% comes from international markets.