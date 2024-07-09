Genoa – Green light in the Conference of Services at the Ministry of Infrastructure for the intervention of transformation of the access ramps to the A12 motorway in Ceparanain the province of La Spezia, from provisional to definitive. The request was submitted last January by the then concessionaire Salt, which was replaced on 5 June by Concessioni del Tirreno, within the same group. The works involve the transformation into definitive works of the interventions authorised as a matter of urgency in 2021 following the collapse of the Albiano bridge, on the Magra river.

“A decision strongly requested by the territory – he comments Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi– we thank all those who have contributed to reaching this important milestone which also includes the addition of some automatic collection methods to the electronic toll system, including cash, debit cards and credit cards”. The Liguria Region’s Councillor for Infrastructure, Giacomo Giampedrone, highlights that “this is an extraordinary result, which not only makes that structure permanent, but also provides for its further strengthening. A milestone that that territory has been waiting for for fifty years”. The mayor of Bolano, Paolo Adorni, is also satisfied: “It would truly be a crime today not to make a vital infrastructure permanent for an area of ​​over thirty thousand inhabitants and four thousand businesses”.