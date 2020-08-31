The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, signing the Pact for Economic Reactivation and Employment before the CEOE leader, Antonio Garamendi, on July 3. Eduardo Parra – Europa Press

The CEOE employer has not liked the approach of the Ministry of Labor to regulate remote employment from the first moment. As soon as the draft law was known, which this newspaper advanced, its president, Antonio Garamendi, already warned that “if it is not regulated well”, businessmen could consider making contracts in “Portugal or Brazil”. And this Wednesday, after the first meeting of those responsible for Labor with representatives of the social agents, the employer’s association has issued a statement in which it says that the text presented “has been conceived outside of social dialogue, bordering on the necessary involvement and participation of the social partners ”. Sources from the Ministry of Labor explain that they are surprised by this CEOE statement when a first meeting took place this Wednesday and the three parties have promised to continue negotiating.

The opinion of the unions has not been the same when leaving. Both the UGT and CC OO have asked for a role in the negotiation “that goes beyond public consultation,” in the words of the secretary for Union Action of the UGT, Gonzalo Pino. Before drafting the draft law, Trabajo opened a public consultation period for citizens and associations to send them their views.

The two unions have warned this Wednesday that they will send their allegations to the text. “We have set the guidelines for the negotiations. Now we have to make contributions. Hopefully there is a framework for negotiation and agreement ”, added Mari Cruz Vicente, head of the negotiations for CC OO. The union member has also indicated that the three parties have not set a new date for another meeting, but they will meet again when the Executive has received the allegations of the three parties and collects them in the text.

But the CEOE, which according to an attendee at the meeting would have requested the withdrawal of the text, has indicated in its statement that the draft law is “an unbalanced text, with an erratic approach, away from the reality of the productive fabric and the needs of companies and workers, who, far from encouraging the use of this form of work organization with guarantees, could discourage their implementation in Spain and slow down their consolidation. As a result, it is an approach that does not provide the confidence and security necessary to generate investment and employment ”.

For the Ministry, the mixed reaction of unions and businessmen is proof that the text they have presented as a starting point for the negotiation is “weighted”.

The draft bill prepared by the department headed by Yolanda Díaz clarifies that the expenses caused by remote work must be paid by the companies. That, in some way, is already present in the current law, although the new wording clarifies it. It also points out that teleworking must begin with a voluntary agreement between the parties that establishes in writing the conditions under which it will be carried out. Another point to note is that it gives the employee the right to negotiate their schedule or alter it if the hours and availability are not set in that agreement.

Teleworking regulation was not on the government’s immediate agenda until the pandemic crossed, which forced many employees to move home en masse. Already in her first appearance in Congress after the declaration of the state of alarm, Minister Yolanda Díaz warned that her intention was to regulate remote work based, among other points, on the experience of these months. It is also kept, according to the explanatory memorandum of the known draft, within the limits of the agreement reached by the unions and European employers in 2002.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease