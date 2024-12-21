Saturday, December 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The CEOE hinders progress in labor matters

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2024
in Business
0
The CEOE hinders progress in labor matters
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The debate on the benefits of reducing the working day in Spain is having a hard time making its way amid so much media noise about alleged corruption and with the judiciary up in arms against the President of the Government and his family.

This apparent social apathy on a crucial issue in our lives confirms the evidence of the low appetite of a very deregulated society for labor struggles. There is a widespread belief about the harmlessness of union struggles in achieving the labor rights that we enjoy today, such as the eight-hour work day (theoretical), paid vacations, payment for sick leave, the abolition of work. child rights or slavery, or the achievements, still very few, regarding conciliation and care permits.

#CEOE #hinders #progress #labor #matters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
European markets weaken, dragged down by the economic situation in France and Germany

European markets weaken, dragged down by the economic situation in France and Germany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result