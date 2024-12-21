The CEOE hinders progress in labor matters

The debate on the benefits of reducing the working day in Spain is having a hard time making its way amid so much media noise about alleged corruption and with the judiciary up in arms against the President of the Government and his family.

This apparent social apathy on a crucial issue in our lives confirms the evidence of the low appetite of a very deregulated society for labor struggles. There is a widespread belief about the harmlessness of union struggles in achieving the labor rights that we enjoy today, such as the eight-hour work day (theoretical), paid vacations, payment for sick leave, the abolition of work. child rights or slavery, or the achievements, still very few, regarding conciliation and care permits.