The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez with the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi. Europa Press

Last Wednesday the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) launched an alert system so that companies know the calls and tenders of European funds and do not lose the possibility of accessing the aid that the Government will channel through the part (strategic projects for economic recovery and transformation), the instruments devised to unblock bureaucratic obstacles and promote public-private collaboration.

Several consortiums of companies have formed large express companies that have presented (or will present) projects to mobilize multi-million dollar figures, mainly focused on digital transformation and ecological transition. But in the business network there is the feeling that issues such as hydrogen, electric cars and other high-innovation programs are being attended to a lot and little to capital goods investment. That, in short, means that traditional industry is being left out and forgetting the principle that by 2020 it should have reached 20% of GDP (it does not exceed 15%).

This situation is what has led to Antonio Garamendi, president of the CEOE, to consider the next step that he will take: ask the Government to make possible a generic rule that allows the free amortization of investments made in capital goods, regardless of whether or not they participate in some part within any of the consortia. In this way, in his opinion, there would be an incentive for companies to invest in machinery, which would result in modernizing the industry and gaining competitiveness, as well as promoting quality employment. This specific action would especially benefit SMEs, where most of the Spanish productive fabric is concentrated.

For Garamendi, supporting the industry is an obsession, as he has emphasized whenever he has had the opportunity, both in public and in the various private conversations he has with Pedro Sanchez and some members of the Executive’s economic team. His message is that if the Government wants to support industry and employment, it cannot oppose accepting this free amortization proposal, that is, that companies can amortize their investments on demand, respecting the rest of the regulations.

The Guechotra business leader has the precedent of 2008, when a similar measure was adopted by the Government of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero which had very positive consequences on the investment of SMEs to face the crisis that would come from the Great Recession. Surely you will use your good relationship with the president to convey your proposal and convince him of the advantages before making it public. It is very possible that you will not find a good reception from the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, due to the decline that deferral of payments in the coffers can mean.

The CEOE, which has set itself a frantic activity to avoid losing gravel in the race for funds, already asked in its day that two-thirds of European funds go to companies. Now, through this information service, which complements the CEOEXEuropa platform presented in September, the employers’ association will publish all the information available on its website, not only in Spain, but also in all EU countries. In the Spanish case, they amount to 72,000 million, expandable with credits up to 140,000, and since the channeling of the money must be done through the principle of competitive competition, the employer tries to facilitate the information.

The platform is constituted as an essential vehicle, especially for SMEs. At the moment, until the projects linked to European funds begin to be published, it includes tenders from the Government, the autonomous communities and city councils, of which around 75,000 contracts and 18,000 acts referring to subsidies are published. Then those that correspond to European countries and may be of interest to Spanish companies will also be included, “in such a way that we will become the largest hub of information on public funds that exists in Spain and Europe ”, as explained in his presentation by the CEOE’s secretary general, Jose Alberto Gonzalez Ruiz.