Director General of the State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” Rinat Maksyutov on Monday, June 28, in an interview with the agency TASS stated that the differences between the new vaccine against coronavirus infection “Epivakkoron-N” and the earlier “Epivakkoron” are in the technological features of production.

The specialist emphasized that this was the main reason for conducting new clinical trials.

“In order to enter large-scale production, when we are talking not about hundreds of thousands, but about millions of doses of vaccine per month, it was necessary to solve production problems that required small changes,” Maksyutova quotes.Gazeta.ru“.

Earlier that day, the Novosibirsk Scientific Center “Vector” submitted documents for registration of a vaccine against coronavirus infection “EpiVacCorona-N”.

On June 24, Maksyutov said that the EpiVacCorona vaccine is effective against the Delta and Delta Plus coronavirus strains.

On June 21, the state scientific center “Vector” announced that the composition of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against coronavirus infection makes it possible to use this drug for revaccination an unlimited number of times.

Earlier, on June 17, Maksyutov said that antibodies to COVID-19 persist in more than half of those vaccinated with EpiVacCorona for nine months after receiving the vaccination. He also said that post-marketing studies of the vaccine will be completed at the end of July.