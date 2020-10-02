20 billion dollars is the tidy sum that should cost the realization of the mega-project of liquefied gas of which the French oil group Total is the main operator in Mozambique. But we must first secure this region threatened by the jihadists.

The French oil group Total has been awarded one of the largest projects ever carried out in Africa. This is the gigantic liquefied gas (LNG) project located in the far north of Mozambique, in the province of Cabo Delgado. It is precisely in this region, bordering Tanzania, that attacks by rebel groups linked to the Islamic State group have increased over the past three years.

After underestimating the threat that it described as simple banditry, the Mozambican government finally asked the European Union, at the end of September, for its support in order to stop the jihadist peril which threatens the stability of the entire region. The situation is considered serious by the boss of the French oil group Total who could see his project called into question.

I think the Western powers are realizing that an enclave piloted by Daesh is being established in Mozambique. It’s an East African stability problemPatrick Pouyanné, CEO of the French group Totalduring a press conference

In northern Mozambique, rich in natural gas, the Islamists have been controlling since mid-August a strategic port in the province of Cabo Delgado, bordering Tanzania. It is this port that supplies the huge Mozambican liquefied natural gas project, of which Total is the operator. For the moment, the CEO of the French oil group Patrick Pouyanné assures that the recent jihadist attacks have not had any consequences on the progress of the work of the project, the funding of which is estimated at 20 billion euros. The earthworks were carried out, as well as the airstrip and the piers, he explains. “Now it is clear that it would be good if the situation was under control”, he warns.

In the predominantly Muslim province of Cabo Delgado, which has become an El Dorado for mining and gas companies, the jihadists have increased deadly attacks since 2017. The Maputo government has failed to regain control of this strategic region. It took three years to finally recognize the existence of an insurgency and seek support from the European Union to deal with it.

According to researcher Salvador Forquilha, based in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, the Islamists who attack the north of the country and who call themselves “al-shebab” want to establish a state where sharia is the fundamental law. For him, the military path that has hitherto been privileged is without issue.

The conflict has been there for three years. We will indeed have to have other elements on the tableSalvador Forquilha, Maputo-based researcherto RFI

Salvador Forquilha explains that the jihadists have found in northern Mozambique a fertile ground for their propaganda among disadvantaged young people, in a region where poor populations harbor a feeling of injustice and anger against the central power. He believes that it is high time for the government to devote major investments to this region, “to create infrastructure, jobs, and give back hope”.