new Delhi: In the meantime, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, which is involved in the manufacture of Corona vaccine in India, has asked the central government a question on Twitter. He has said that the government will have to spend 80 thousand crore rupees in the next one year to deliver the vaccine to every person in India. He asked if the government had so much money for the next one year.

Poonawala further said that I am asking this question because we have to give directions to the companies making vaccines in India and abroad regarding when and in what quantity the vaccine should be kept safe for India. He said that the cost of buying and transporting the vaccine to the common people would come to 80 thousand crore rupees, which the government will have to spend in the next one year. In such a situation, the question arises whether the government has so much funds.



Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that’s what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next related challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 26, 2020

I ask this question, because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution. – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 26, 2020

The Corona epidemic has caused havoc all over the world. India is second in the world in terms of corona infection. At the same time, India is at number three in terms of number of deaths due to corona. More than 93 thousand people in India have lost their lives due to Corona so far. In such a situation, the only hope of the people is regarding the corona vaccine.