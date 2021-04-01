Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Mohamed Al-Qousi, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, confirmed that the “Hope Probe”, which began its scientific mission in exploring Mars, is by all standards a great space scientific achievement for the UAE, stressing that the results of the probe will be reflected in all countries of the world, not on the UAE. United Arab only.

He said in an interview with the “Union”: All the scientific bodies interested in studying the Red Planet will find very valuable and advanced scientific information through the information and images that the Hope Probe sends, helping them to have greater achievements in this field, stressing that the entire Arab countries and youth Al-Arabi is the biggest beneficiary of this great Emirati achievement, wishing that the Hope Probe will be the beginning of the achievements, not all the achievements.

In detail, Al-Qusi said: What the UAE has achieved with the arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars is a great achievement at the scientific and technical level, and in terms of entering strongly among the giants of global space entities, and the speed of entry into this field is calculated for the Emirates, as work in the space field takes time Its projects are long-term, but during the six-year period that it took for the Hope Probe project to successfully reach its intended goal, this period is considered by all accounts to be a very short period in the life of space projects.

He added: There is a great reflection and positive impact on the space sector in the Arab world, by obtaining new information about the red planet, because the information available to us now on the planet Mars, regardless of its size, is still scarce, and this journey that the Emirati team worked on accomplishing put the Arabs on Map of Global Excellence.

He said: The UAE announced that the information that it will obtain through the Hope Probe about Mars will be available to the whole world without charge, and this in turn creates a strong scientific momentum to deal with the Red Planet.

On the importance of the scientific stage of the Hope probe, he said, it is the beginning of counting the life of the probe around Mars, as the probe revolves around Mars for two years, and here begins the scientific interaction between the red planet and the existing scientists, and images of the climate around the planet will be available with very high accuracy, as scientists use cameras High-resolution was not available before about the surrounding atmosphere and the nature of the terrain on Mars, and this makes us confirm that the first of April is the real beginning of the exploration of Mars, and the exploitation of space resources, which are still unknown until now.

On the importance of the spectroscopic measurements carried by the Hope Probe, he said: When the Hope Probe was designed, there was a goal to measure and record all natural phenomena around Mars, and in order to measure these natural phenomena, more than one camera must be used, and there is a camera that has a spectrometer that measures temperature, oxygen and gases based on Ultraviolet (EMUS) radiation, this measure will not measure the outer layer of the Martian atmosphere, because it depends on the red rays, and the two measure at the same time.

He noted that the sensor that measures oxygen will give us information about the percentage and nature of the presence of oxygen gas in the atmosphere surrounding Mars, and the heat around the atmosphere is only measured by EMIRS.

And about the extent of benefiting from the journey of the Probe of Hope, economically, socially and technologically, he explained

There is a direct economic benefit through photos, videos and information about the red planet, and the presentation of the subsequent experiences that the Hope Probe went through, and there is an indirect economic benefit, because it gives impetus to society as a whole economically, through the exchange of information between the UAE and other countries, and the establishment of forums and meetings in the space field. .

He continued: There is also a great societal return to the Hope Probe by spreading the culture of the impossible. As for the technological return, we must know that in the field of space technology there is a great deal of information withheld from us from advanced space countries, but when this technology is available to a sister Arab country. Like the UAE, there will be no blocking of information between Arab countries.

On aspects of cooperation between the Egyptian Space Agency and the Emirates Space Agency, and whether there are joint space projects between the two sides, he said: Of course, there is joint cooperation between the two agencies, and we received an invitation from Dr. Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, and the visits were exchanged between the two sides in Cairo and Abu Dhabi and holding joint meetings, where they discussed the Arab Satellite Project 813, which is the first space project, in cooperation with the Arab countries led by the UAE, and this project is co-manufactured by Egypt.