Sam Altman, chief operating officer of the OpenAI company that created the artificial intelligence ChatGPT, testified before the United States Congress about the exponential growth of artificial intelligence capabilities, as well as the urgency of creating global agencies to regulate the operation of these new technologies.

“As this technology advances, we understand that people are concerned about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” Altman said on the US floor.

In addition, the businessman said that he was “nervous” about the possible interference of artificial intelligence in political situations, such as the elections of a nation. Similarly, Senator Mazie Hirono, landed that fear due to the danger of misinformation on the way to the 2024 presidential elections in the United States.

“In the electoral context, for example, I saw a photo of former President Trump detained by the New York police and that went viral,” Hirono said, referring to a photograph released in March of this year, generated by artificial intelligence on request. of a user.

Images created by Eliot Higgins using artificial intelligence show a fictional skirmish with Donald Trump and NYPD officers posted on Higgins’ Twitter account, photographed on an iPhone in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. . © AP / J. David Ake

Altman also proposed the creation of a global agency to license the operation of the “most important today” artificial intelligence systems and, in case the companies did not follow the established rules, said agency would have the authority to “withdraw that license and ensure compliance with safety regulations.”

The statements by the operational chief of OpenAI are part of a series of hearings scheduled by the White House, with the aim of bringing together the most important figures in the development of artificial intelligence with congressmen so that the latter can draft laws related to these technologies. knowingly.

The global race to regulate artificial intelligence

The United States is already in the process of generating laws to regulate the development of artificial intelligence, however, the regulation of new technologies is something that has been on the radar of other international actors for some time, China and the European Union being the most advanced on the subject.

The Google logo and the words AI Artificial Intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic

On April 11 of this year, the Chinese government presented a bill with specific rules that would limit the use of this type of technology. Among the most relevant aspects, Chinese technology companies must take responsibility for the “legitimacy of the data sources” they use to train their artificial intelligences.

In addition, the use of personal data to generate content with these technologies is restricted and companies must ensure that their programs do not generate “pornographic material, or that promotes violence, extremism, terrorism or discrimination”

The bill is still in the public feedback process, but it is expected to conclude this May and legislation will proceed in the Asian giant.

Europe, pioneer in technological regulation

For its part, the European Union is debating what is possibly the most ambitious legislation to regulate the development of artificial intelligence today.

The AI ​​Law – an acronym for Artificial Intelligence – is a set of rules proposed in the European Parliament in 2021. The legislative package would work through a classification of artificial intelligence systems, following a “risk level” parameter, which ranges from “minimal” to “unacceptable”.

Applications based on artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, can increasingly affect the results of companies. © AFP/Stefani Reynolds

The systems that are considered more risky, those that are used in educational programs for example, will be exposed to intense scrutiny by the European authorities and full transparency with the users will be required.

“The goal is to avoid a society controlled by artificial intelligence,” said Brando Benifei, an Italian parliamentarian, on May 9. The consequences for not following the stipulated rules would be fines of approximately 33 million dollars or 6% of the company’s annual profits, in case the offenders were multinationals.

With Reuters, AP and local media