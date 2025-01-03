The South Korean police announced this Thursday that they have Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae banned from leaving the countryin relation to the investigation of the accident that airline flight 7C2216 suffered on Sunday in the southwest of the country and which claimed the lives of 179 people.

The Police Agency of South Jeolla province, where the accident took place, explained that Kim and another executive of the low-cost airline are prohibited from leaving South Korea. It is believed that the Police considers the CEO as a key witness given the possibility that the company committed negligence in the maintenance of its aircraft that could affect the safety of the flight.

The announcement has come after this Monday the agents Jeju Air headquarters in Seoul and Muan airport searched (290 kilometers south of Seoul), where the tragedy occurred.

On Sunday, flight 7C2216, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, exploded after hitting the ground without the landing gear deployed and crashing into a wall off the runway. The accident left 179 dead and only two survivors, which is the worst civil aviation accident ever to occur on South Korean soil and the worst of all of 2024 globally.

The Police is investigating the possibility that the plane hit a birdthe exchanges between the pilot and the control tower, the maintenance history of the aircraft or the suitability of the structure against which the plane collided and which housed an Instrument Landing System (ILS) locator antenna, which serves to Align the plane horizontally with the runway to land.





According to the newspaper JoongAngthe authorities are now trying to get closed circuit images of the track from the airport.