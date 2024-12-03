The CEO of Glovo, Oscar Pierredeclared this Tuesday in the Barcelona courts as being investigated for an alleged crime against workers’ rights. A statement that comes one day after the company’s announcement to hire its delivery drivers who, according to the accusation of the Prosecutor’s Office, which formalized the complaint against them, operate as false self-employed workers. For this reason, Pierre has denied before the judge that the decision is a defense strategy, although he has admitted that with the hiring he intends to avoid legal conflicts, among them, with the Labor Inspection – which sanctioned the company for the first time last January-.

Pierre, whose statement before Instruction 31 has lasted about 15 minutes, and has only answered questions from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and his lawyer, has defended that the hiring of the ‘riders’ has been the correct oneand which has been adapted to the successive rulings of the Supreme Court in this regard, according to legal sources present in the room. On the other hand, the Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Glovo requires its employees to register as self-employed, “establishing with them a seemingly commercial relationship that allows you to reduce your business costsby not guaranteeing a professional salary in accordance with the work day performed, and by being able to stop paying into Social Security the amounts corresponding to the labor contributions of such people.

Despite the different sentences that support it, the Public Ministry recalls in its complaint, filed last June, Pierre’s company «continues to maintain the same relationship with its workers» that «they continue to be forced to register as self-employed and pay their own contributions if they want to continue providing services for the company, which constitutes a practice that is not authorized by labor legislation and that undermines and suppresses the rights that it recognizes to “employee workers, such as those relating to salary, working hours, breaks, permits, vacations or Social Security protection.”

Precisely yesterday, on the eve of the Glovo CEO’s statement in court, the company announced with a statement that it would change its employment relationship with employees, starting to hire them, thus ceasing to be self-employed. The text noted that the decision aims to “avoid further legal uncertainties that lead to an increase in contingencies.”