As you know, the video game industry is experiencing a moment of severe crisis, between mass layoffs and closures of entire studios. Just in the last few days we have received news of the closure of Pisces Interactive, the studio behind Alone in the Dark, and Galvainc Games, the studio behind Wizard With a Gun. In the last twelve months, more than 10,000 developers have lost their jobs, despite the fact that large companies in the sector continue to declare very high revenues.

Electronic Arts is one of the publishers that has fired the mostwith nearly seven hundred developers cut since the beginning of the year, despite the record profits guaranteed by its live services, especially the EA Sports FC series. However, it seems that the crisis has not affected the executives, who overall took home 60 million dollars in salaries in the last fiscal year, with CEO Andrew Wilson pocketing a whopping $25 million.